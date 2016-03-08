Pirlo and Capello: ‘Klopp outclassed by Ancelotti’
04 October at 12:30Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Capello believe Carlo Ancelotti was the key in Napoli’s win against Liverpool in Champions League last night.
The Azzurri snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win against the last Champions League finalists and according to both Italy legends, Ancelotti played a vital role in the crucial win of the Serie A giants.
“Ancelotti won the game for Napoli”, Pirlo told Sky Sport.
“He deserves the praise, just like his players who played a game with no mistakes.”
Capello has just the same opinion of the former Juve and AC Milan star: “Ancelotti did a masterpiece. The preparation of the game was perfect and that was the only way they could limit Liverpool. You can only stop Klopp by playing this way. Insigne is doing well, he is always a threat in this new position and he proved that scoring the winner”, the former England coach said.
