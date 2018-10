Andrea Pirlo and Fabio Capello believe Carlo Ancelotti was the key in Napoli’s win against Liverpool in Champions League last night.The Azzurri snatched a last-gasp 1-0 win against the last Champions League finalists andgiants.“Ancelotti won the game for Napoli”, Pirlo told Sky Sport. “He deserves the praise, just like his players who played a game with no mistakes.”Capello has just the same opinion of the former Juve and AC Milan star: “Ancelotti did aYou can only stop Klopp by playing this way. Insigne is doing well, he is always a threat in this new position and he proved that scoring the winner”, the former England coach said.