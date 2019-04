"Biglia and Bakayoko are two different players. As of now, Milan need a more muscular player like Bakayoko. Gattuso? When he speaks he is always sincere, he thinks only of doing his job in the best way," he concluded.

Andrea Pirlo, former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder, spoke to Radio Deejay during the broadcast Deejay Football Club about who should start between Bakayoko and Biglia.