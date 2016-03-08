Pirlo, Capello and Costacurta pick between Ajax and Spurs

19 April at 19:30

 Pirlo, Capello and Costacurta predict who they think will reach Champions League final, Ajax or Tottenham.
 
All three pundits choose the team that eliminated Juventus in the quarter-final, Ajax.
 
Pirlo: "At home against Real Madrid, they killed them in the first half."
Capello: "These are the games that excite me"
Costacurta: "Son is disqualified in the first game, Tottenham will be without Kean and Son"
 
The winner of the tie will face either Barcelona or Liverpool in the final.
 
 

