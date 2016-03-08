Pirlo, Capello and Costacurta pick between Ajax and Spurs



Pirlo, Capello and Costacurta predict who they think will reach Champions League final, Ajax or Tottenham.



All three pundits choose the team that eliminated Juventus in the quarter-final, Ajax.



Pirlo: "At home against Real Madrid, they killed them in the first half."

Capello: "These are the games that excite me"

Costacurta: "Son is disqualified in the first game, Tottenham will be without Kean and Son"



The winner of the tie will face either Barcelona or Liverpool in the final.



