Pirlo criticises Juventus mentality in defeat to Atletico

Andrea Pirlo was very critical of Juventus after their 2-0 defeat away at Atletico last night, when goals from central defensive pair Giminez and Godin, condemned Juventus to only their 4th defeat of the season.The former Juventus midfielder was talking on Sky Sports Italia and said “Juve may have been afraid of the stadium? A team that is afraid of the opposition stadium cannot hope to win the Champions League. If you want to go and win the Champions League, you cannot play games like that, without a head, without the desire to build a game. It seemed as if Atletico wanted to win and Juve to play.”The former Inter and Milan player went on to say that Atletico Madrid’s midfield always appeared to want the ball, and this was not the case with the Juventus midfield. “Juventus did nothing, they just waited for something to happen.”Juventus will be desperate to overturn the deficit, and keep their European dreams alive, when Atletico come to Turin on 12th March.

@EddieSwain_