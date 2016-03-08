Pirlo defends Simeone after controversial goal celebration

21 February at 17:15
Interviewed on Sky, Andrea Pirlo defended Diego Simeone’s ‘cojones’ gesture against Juventus.

“El Cholo wanted to say that his team has the attributes and he had already done it, it was not a thing against Juventus.”

Atlético boss Simeone has since apologized after grabbing his crotch in the aftermath of Jose Gimenez’s opening goal in last night’s round of 16 Champions League win against Juventus.

