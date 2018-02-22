Pirlo: " Here is why I decided to retire..."

Andrea Pirlo is a legend of Italian football as the ex-Juve-Milan and Inter star ended his career in North America as he played for NYCFC. Here is what Pirlo had to say on the matter as he spoke to Vanity Fair:



" I didn't want to get to the point where people would question if I was past it or not. What was your plan B if you didn't make it as a footballer? I didn't have a plan B! I always wanted to play football and I am happy I did so. Future? I have a lot of time to think about this let's see. I am happy to be home with my children. Coaching? It could be an idea yes but I don't know yet. 5 man team? I would take Buffon in goal, Nesta in defence, myself and Rino Gattuso in the midfield and Ronaldo (Brazilian one) up front".



"Best coach you ever had ? I had so many good coaches like Ancelotti for example but the best one for me was Antonio Conte...".