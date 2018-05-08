Pirlo: ‘I could become a manager thanks to Conte’
09 May at 14:50Former Italian football legend Andrea Pirlo has revealed that he'd give a lot of credit to Antonio Conte, if he does become a manager in the future.
Currently 38, Pirlo plied his trade Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus during his playing career and later joined MLS club New York City FC in 2015, only to retire in 2017 from playing football. Rumors have linked the former Italian international with being an assistant to Carlo Ancelotti, if he becomes the manager of the Azzurri.
In an interview that the former midfielder gave to Gazzetta dello Sport, Pirlo revealed that his coaching career could would be because of former Juventus boss Antonio Conte, under whom Pirlo has played during his days at Turin. Pirlo said: "Many of my former teammates have become coaches, and I? All my former teammates did not want to become coaches, then they did become coaches.
"But for now I do not think about it, but I will start doing the course because having the license can be convenient. Antonio Conte at Juventus, with his obsession with letting us see and continually review videos, has the passion for coaching."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments