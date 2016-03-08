Italy legend Andrea Pirlo spoke on Sky Sport about AC Milan. The former Rossoneri and Juve star revealed to have had dinner with Rino Gattuso last week and he added some details about their conversation: "We had a dinner a few days ago. I told him that I don't like to see Paqueta play in that position. He is too wide. Rino listened to me but in the following game he played him exactly in the same position", he said smiling.