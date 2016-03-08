Pirlo: Italian coaches lack the courage

Former Juventus and Milan legend Andrea Pirlo has backed boss Roberto Mancini that coaches should give young Italians more playing time.



Pirlo spoke to La Repubblica in the issue raised by the manager of the Italian national team that Italians do not get the attention they deserve by their coaches in Serie A.



"Italian coaches lack the courage to focus on young Italians ... It happens a lot ': many foreigners are less good than ours, it also happens in Serie B and even in the lower divisons ".



Last Monday Mancini said a similar thing at the Azzurri's Coverciano training: "The use of Italian players has never been so low here and so we need to invent something,"



"So for that reason I have called up certain players. Because I believe that there are very good Italians, certainly better than so many foreigners who are playing in their place."

