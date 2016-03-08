Pirlo: 'Juve and Man City better than Barcelona'

Andrea Pirlo spoke about the race for the Champions League in a long interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport. 'Il Maestro' also shared his thoughts on the campaigns of AC Milan and Inter (READ HERE) and predicted the faith Juve in Champions League as well as the final Serie A table: "Juve played a perfect game against Atletico Madrid. Big clubs must prepare games in every single detail and they are strong enough to win provided that they won't play like they did in Madrid. I think Juventus are stronger than Barcelona while Man City can be more challenging".
 
SERIE A TABLE  - "I think these will be the final placements even if Lazio are very fit.  Napoli are very strong, Inter could have done more but they had to deal with some problems in key moments of the season. I am a bit disappointed by Roma. I expected more in Italy after last season's Champions League semi-final. They sold their experienced players and begun it all from the very beginning".
 

