Pirlo: 'Juve and Man City better than Barcelona'
25 March at 13:50Andrea Pirlo spoke about the race for the Champions League in a long interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport. 'Il Maestro' also shared his thoughts on the campaigns of AC Milan and Inter (READ HERE) and predicted the faith Juve in Champions League as well as the final Serie A table: "Juve played a perfect game against Atletico Madrid. Big clubs must prepare games in every single detail and they are strong enough to win provided that they won't play like they did in Madrid. I think Juventus are stronger than Barcelona while Man City can be more challenging".
