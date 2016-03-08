Pirlo: 'Juventus are still Scudetto favorites'
24 September at 16:15Italian football legend and former Juventus man Andrea Pirlo man believes that the bianconeri remain favorites for the Scudetto crown, despite this being a more balanced Serie A season.
Juve, the current Serie A champions, are expected to run for the title this season along with AC Milan and Inter. The partenopei have lost only one game this season, while the nerazzurri are currently unbeaten and have won all their games. Juve though, have drawn one of their games.
In an interview that Pirlo gave to Radio Bianconera, he talked about the Scudetto race this season.
He said: " It may seem like a more balanced league, Inter Milan and Juve have become stronger. The bianconeri must pass an apprenticeship period, which applies to both the coach and the players. We have to wait again. But Juve still remains the favorite."
He was also asked about whether the game involving Juve and Brescia could be an Andrea Pirlo derby.
He said: "I grew up in Brescia, in my city, at the age of 10 I entered the youth sector, I did all the work and I enjoyed it. I've always had great responsibilities from 13-14 years , something more to improve and prove my worth: they were wonderful years,
"I was very young I was lucky enough to debut in Serie A with Brescia at age 16. Every year I received proposals, but Brescia wanted me to grow up a bit Once, at 19, I then went to Inter. I believed in my potential, I knew where I could go, I wasn't so much listening to what they had to say. I knew I could become a high level player, it was all natural. "
Brescia, the Serie A newcomers, have started their campaign well, despite having lost to AC Milan and Bologna. They beat Cagliari in the first game of the season and picked up wins over Udinese and Frosinone too.
