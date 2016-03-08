Andrea Pirlo gave a long interview to the Daily Mail in which he talks about everything from the past to the future: "Studying to be a coach. For me, Conte is the best coach I have ever had in my career, even at Chelsea he did a good job. He won the Premier League and the FA Cup. Then maybe he had a problem with the owner. But if you see the history of the blues, in the last 10 years they have changed coaches too many times.”

ON SARRI - "It was not easy for him; he needs time to adapt the players to the new system. For me he is an excellent coach, the fans must be patient."

ON THE PREMIER LEAGUE - "Ancelotti called me at Chelsea, but I was 30 and the club opposed him saying that I was too old. In 2011 Manchester City called me, but I chose to go to Juve. The Premier League certainly would have been a fantastic experience, but I'm glad I decided to stay in Italy."

ON RONALDO - "I was surprised when he agreed to come to Serie A. It is important for our championship, he improves it, the other teams improve. We hope he is an example for many other champions."

ON DE JONG - "For me he is the best, he has the personality, the technique and all the rest to play in this position. He has vision, he knows the field and the movement of the other players. He is an excellent player."