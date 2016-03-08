Pirlo: 'Messi right to stay at Barcelona, why Coutinho struggles to play with him'

07 May at 20:30
Andrea Pirlo spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) about FC Barcelona, here is what he had to say on the matter:

"Messi? Well he did well to stay on with Barcelona, what's better than Barca? They have a team that has been dominant for 15 years now. They have always played at the highest of levels and they won a ton of important trophies. Everyone would like to have Messi in their teams but he did well to stay on with the club where it all started for him. Coutinho? He is a great player, he isn't Messi but who is really. He proved his worth with Liverpool. Struggles? Well I think it's because he still has to adapt to how Messi plays. He was used to always having the ball with Liverpool but now it is Messi who always has it. Vidal? He is an amazing player and a real gladiator, I would want him in my team...'. More to come...

