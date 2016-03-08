Pirlo: 'My Juve was stronger in midfield’

Andrea Pirlo, former Milan and Juventus midfielder, talks about the current Juventus midfield to Sky Sport: "We were a great midfield, made of quality and quantity, which was the fulcrum of the whole team, together with a great defence. I have to say maybe we had those attackers, but it is part of the cycles, once you are better ahead, once more behind, it is difficult to have a complete team. I think Juve lacks quality in midfield , Pjanic is the only one with quality, they are good players but there is need for something, someone like Iniesta, and a more tested game structure."

The Juventus midfield has come in for criticism following their defeat to Ajax with claims that a truly world class central midfielder is needed if they are to truly challenge for Europe’s premier competition. With Aaron Ramsey set to join from Arsenal in the summer, it remains to be seen whether that is enough of an overhaul for them to be successful in Europe.