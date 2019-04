Pirlo on Juventus: 'They can beat Ajax without Ronaldo'

Andrea Pirlo, former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder, spoke to Radio Deejay during the broadcast Deejay Football Club about the Bianconeri's chances against Ajax.

"How much do Juventus lose without Ronaldo in the Champions League? They lose some awareness, because CR7 is always decisive in those games. Of course, this Juventus can beat Ajax even without Cristiano. Allegri? He has shown all his value, he improves every year: he's one of the best managers right now," Pirlo concluded.