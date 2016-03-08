Pirlo: 'Paqueta does not convince me; Kaka comparisons make me cry'

Lucas Paqueta signed for AC Milan from Flamengo during the January transfer window; swapping Brazil for Italy as the young Brazilian made his big move to Serie A. Already, Paqueta has impressed many pundits with his skill, flair and confidence on the pitch. However, one man who is not as impressed is former Milan and Juventus midfielder Andrea Pirlo.Speaking to Sky, Pirlo said:"Frankly, he does not convince me. He can be a good player, with fair quality, but maybe he has not yet found the best shape. He does not make me crazy, especially if they compare it to Kaka. Some comparisons make me cry. Let's say that Kaka was another thing."Stern words from Pirlo but ones which seem to burst the bubble of Paqueta slightly. Irrespective of this, Milan have made a great signing in Paqueta; a young, hard-working winger with a lot to prove.

