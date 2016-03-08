Pirlo: ‘Pogba’s Juventus return not surprising’

Paul Pogba’s Juventus return would not be a surprising move for Andrea Pirlo. The former AC Milan and Juventus star played with the Frenchman during his time in Turin and believes Pogba could make a return to the Allianz Stadium.



“It wouldn’t be surprising to me”, Pirlo told Tuttosport



“Juventus always want to sign the best players and if one leaves the club I think they can sign Pogba once again.”



One thing that did surprise Pirlo, however, was the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by the Old Lady: “At the beginning, I thought it was just a rumor but after that, I called Paratici and he confirmed me that the club was negotiating. I congratulated him, Marotta and President Agnelli. I have no regrets or nostalgy, I had a great career and I shared the dressing room with many Ballon d’Or winners.”



“Ronaldo? He needs no help, he is a phenomenon who is always working hard. Who knows he may score 10 goals in the next five games.”

