Former Juventus star Andrea Pirlo was asked by Tuttosport the reason why Dybala is struggling with game time at Juventus and who the best striking partner for Cristiano Ronaldo is.“I don’t think Dybala will accept to start most of the games from the bench”, Pirlo said.“He has great qualities, nobody likes to start from the bench. He will do everything he can to play as many games as possible but when you don’t start games it means that you must do more. Dybala’s qualities are not in doubt but he must find something inside him, he must do it for himself.”“I don’t know if he likes playing as center-forward, he likes to start from the left and for this reason, I think Mandzukic is his ideal striking partner.”“At the beginning, I thought Ronaldo to Juventus was just a rumor but after that, I called Paratici and he confirmed me that the club was negotiating. I congratulated him, Marotta and President Agnelli.”