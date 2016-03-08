Pirlo reveals who will challenge Juve for the UCL title and predicts the derby man of the match

Former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan midfielder about the Juventus season, the race for the Champions League title as well as the upcoming Derby della Madonnina.



"Juventus played a great game against Atletico. The team is built to win the Champions League and it demonstrated it. Cristiano gives awareness, he is a winner and is used to playing these games and winning them as a protagonist.



"Allegri? Max studied the game very well. Putting Emre can as a defender was the decisive move. Me back at Juve? There is nothing true about the fact that I will coach the U23 team. I have not decided what I want to do yet. I will attend the course to have a licence if in the future I would like to be a coach.



"The Champions League? It is a four-way race between Barcelona, Liverpool, Juve and City. The Barca team which beat us in 2015 seems stronger than the current one. Ajax? It made a great impression on me, they play very well. They are young but physically, they are a little weak.



"The derby? There are no favourites. Both teams are in different form at the moment. Milan are good, while Inter not so much. Piatek is doing very well but the man of the match can be Suso. Icardi? He is wasting his time. Inter need his contributions. I hope he will be back soon," Pirlo concluded.