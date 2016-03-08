Pirlo: 'Ronaldo a problem for Dybala'

Former AC Milan and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo has spoken with Sky Sport about Paulo Dybala's struggles this season. The Argentinean is now out of action for 20 days and is set to return for the last three games of the season. "Dybala's value has decreased and that's not Juventus' fault", 'Il Maestro' said.



"I think the problem is psychological. When you have the chance to play with a striker like Cristiano Ronaldo you should be happy about playing with him, you should be happy to learn from such a great champion".



"Dybala needs to understand that he is playing for Juventus, not in a medium team. Everyone will try to help him but he is the one who must recharge batteries, he must become the same player that he used to be".



Pirlo joined Juventus in the summer of 2011 and left in 2015, when Dybala arrived at the club from Palermo.



