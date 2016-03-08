Pirlo set to take first steps into coaching with Juventus Under 23's

10 May at 14:00

The first season of Juventus Under 23 ended without qualifying for the playoffs and with a lowly 12th place finish in the standings of Group A in Serie C. Without a doubt, the Bianconeri expect a change of gear next season and, to do so, they want to rely on a coach who knows the environment properly. As reported by Tuttosport, in fact, they are looking at Andrea Pirlo to take over the Juventus under 23’s bench, replacing current coach, Mauro Zironelli. The Maestro would therefore return to Turin after the football player's farewell in the summer of 2015, to take up his first official coaching role, following his illustrious playing career. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.