Pirlo set to take first steps into coaching with Juventus Under 23's

The first season of Juventus Under 23 ended without qualifying for the playoffs and with a lowly 12th place finish in the standings of Group A in Serie C. Without a doubt, the Bianconeri expect a change of gear next season and, to do so, they want to rely on a coach who knows the environment properly. As reported by Tuttosport, in fact, they are looking at Andrea Pirlo to take over the Juventus under 23’s bench, replacing current coach, Mauro Zironelli. The Maestro would therefore return to Turin after the football player's farewell in the summer of 2015, to take up his first official coaching role, following his illustrious playing career.