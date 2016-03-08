Pirlo tells Inter: ‘Buy this Barcelona star’
19 September at 18:15Andrea Pirlo, analyzing the debut triumph of Inter in the Champions League against Spurs, has suggested a player buy for Inter on Sky Sports: "Brozovic is a player that gives the quality, but the perfect signing would be Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona." The Croatian midfielder born in '88 is under contract until June 2021.
Ivan Rakitic has been undisputed started for FC Barcelona for the past three seasons. He has been putting in some great displays for the Spanish club and in his debut season, Barcelona won the treble and Rakitic scored in the Champions League final against Juventus. This summer PSG were looking at Rakitic to solve their midfield crisis and had a deal ready for Barcelona, but after long considerations from Rakitic, he decided to stay at the Catalan club. PSG was even willing to put Rabiot as part of the deal for Rakitic and offered him double his salary but he still rejected them.
