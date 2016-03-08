Pirlo to become Juve Under 23 coach?

Andrea Pirlo could return to Juventus with a coaching role, Il Corriere della Sera reports. According to the reliable Italian paper the Old Lady could appoint him to become the coach of the Under 23 team, Juventus' 'second' team that was launched last summer in Serie C.



The current manager of the Under 23 squad, Mauro Zironelli, is likely to leave at the end of the season as Juve Under 23 squad has had way too many highs and lows this season and sits 12th in the Serie C table.









