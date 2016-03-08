Pjaca and Mirallas complete Fiorentina medicals
07 August at 15:10Medical tests for Kevin Mirallas and Marko Pjaca have now ended, with the official announcements only pending now.
Pjaca is expected to arrive at Fiorentina on a loan deal, but the La Viola will have an option for making it permanent next summer. Mirallas has also arrived on a loan deal, but Fiorentina will make the deal a permanent one next summer.
After Pjaca and Mirallas arrived for their medicals earlier today, they have now completed the tests and the announcement in now pending.
