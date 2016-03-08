Pjaca makes decision about Fiorentina move

Fiorentina are interested in signing Marko Pjaca and La Viola have already sounded out the player’s availability with Juventus. At least for now, the Old Lady does not want to sell the Croatian on a permanent deal but the club have informed the player about the interest of Fiorentina.



Pjaca would prefer to remain at Juventus but his future still needs to be decided. A final decision about the future of the player is expected to be taken after the World Cup.



​Juventus and Pjaca are aware of the interest of Fiorentina but, for now, the Croatia International is not thinking of leaving Juventus.

