Pjaca not part of future Chiesa deal

05 March at 19:00
Marko Pjaca will be included in the deal to bring Federico Chiesa to Juventus according to  Tuttosport .
 
Juventus will prepare for the winger and Pjaca will return to Turin at the end of the current season.
 
Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will offer the player as part of the deal to bring Ruben Dias to Turin, the central defender from Benfica who is top of the list for the Bianconeri defence of the future. 
 
Dias is estimated at about 60 million euros by the Portuguese club.
 
 
 
(Tuttosport)

