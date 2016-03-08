Pjanic admits Chelsea, Barça rumours were true and reveals what CR7 always tells him
18 February at 09:45Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has spoken with Il Giornale ahead of the Old Lady’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid: “We are similar teams. They defend well, they are very aggressive, but we have stronger footballers. We need to make the difference. Playing the final at home is a big motivation for them”.
COPPA ITALIA – “We need to improve a couple of things. We feel very strong even if we were eliminated from the Coppa Italia. We’ve allowed too many goals this season and that’s not fine. We need to defend all together. We only want to win. After three years nobody remembers how you played. The only thing that matters is to win trophies”.
RONALDO – “It’s easier with him. He is always decisive in big games and he is with us now. Everybody works hard to make him feel at ease, sometimes we speak and he always tells me that he is happy here and that he is convinced about the strength of Juventus”.
CARDIFF – “I think we’ll win the Champions League in the future. I’m in the best place to do it”.
TRANSFERS – Last summer, Pjanic was linked with Chelsea and Barcelona: “There was something but there was no reason to change. Transfers do not only depend on players but also on clubs which may have some needs”.
