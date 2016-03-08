Pjanic admits Chelsea, Barça rumours were true and reveals what CR7 always tells him

18 February at 09:45
Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has spoken with Il Giornale ahead of the Old Lady’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid: “We are similar teams. They defend well, they are very aggressive, but we have stronger footballers. We need to make the difference. Playing the final at home is a big motivation for them”.

COPPA ITALIA – “We need to improve a couple of things. We feel very strong even if we were eliminated from the Coppa Italia. We’ve allowed too many goals this season and that’s not fine. We need to defend all together. We only want to win. After three years nobody remembers how you played. The only thing that matters is to win trophies”.

RONALDO – “It’s easier with him. He is always decisive in big games and he is with us now. Everybody works hard to make him feel at ease, sometimes we speak and he always tells me that he is happy here and that he is convinced about the strength of Juventus”.

CARDIFF – “I think we’ll win the Champions League in the future. I’m in the best place to do it”.

TRANSFERS – Last summer, Pjanic was linked with Chelsea and Barcelona: “There was something but there was no reason to change. Transfers do not only depend on players but also on clubs which may have some needs”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.