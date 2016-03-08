Pjanic apologizes for red card, CR7 and Dybala celebrates: Juve star reacts to Napoli win

Juventus sealed a crucial 2-1 win win over Napoli last night. Three points that allowed the Old Lady to move 16 points above the Azzurri who remain the runner-ups in Serie A. With only 13 games left to be played, winning the eight successive Serie A title seems only a matter of time now for the Serie A giants who will now put their focus on the return Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid.



Miralem Pjanic was sent off at the San Paolo last night and the Bosnian apologized with fans and team-mates on social media. Ronaldo and Dybala are among those who celebrated such a crucial win for the Scudetto.



