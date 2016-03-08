Pjanic: Chelsea and Barcelona target refuses to rule out Juve exit

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has refused to rule out that he could move away from the Allianz Stadium this summer. The Bosnia International talked to media during an even held in Manhattan. “I have nothing to say, there are many reports and rumours and the only thing that I want to do is train in the best way I can. The rest doesn’t depend on me”, Pjanic said.



“We have self-confidence and a feeling that keeps growing every season. We’ve always played to win and we want to win everything this season, the Champions League is one of our targets, we need to do our best to achieve this target.”



“We are working well, it’s important to get fit soon but we know it’s just the beginning. We want to do more and improve our style. We’ve taken the right path, there have been no injuries so far and this is important. It’s a good beginning to the season.”

