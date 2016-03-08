Pjanic discusses Juve free-kicks: 'Me or Ronaldo? There is one important thing...'

19 February at 20:20
Pjanic spoke with media in the official pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League clash vs. Atletico Madrid: “Oblak and Griezmann are strong players, we expect two complicated games against Atletico. We’ll need a good result in the first game tomorrow”.

“The Champions League is our target, we want to win it. Ronaldo? He is motivated, e wants to win this game. Let’s see who will kick the free kicks, the most important thing is that whoever takes them scores them. I can kick the free-kicks close to the area”.

​OBLAK – “He is one of the top 3 goalkeepers in the world”.

RODRI – “He is a solid player, he is similar to Busquets, he is an extraordinary footballer who is doing an amazing season, like many other of is team-mates. We’ll need patience because they defend very well”.

​FAVORITES – “There are many teams that can win the competition, we can’t make any mistake, it’s going to be an important game for us, we need a positive result”.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.