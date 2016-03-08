Pjanic discusses Juve free-kicks: 'Me or Ronaldo? There is one important thing...'

Pjanic spoke with media in the official pre-match press conference ahead of the Champions League clash vs. Atletico Madrid: “Oblak and Griezmann are strong players, we expect two complicated games against Atletico. We’ll need a good result in the first game tomorrow”.



“The Champions League is our target, we want to win it. Ronaldo? He is motivated, e wants to win this game. Let’s see who will kick the free kicks, the most important thing is that whoever takes them scores them. I can kick the free-kicks close to the area”.



​OBLAK – “He is one of the top 3 goalkeepers in the world”.



RODRI – “He is a solid player, he is similar to Busquets, he is an extraordinary footballer who is doing an amazing season, like many other of is team-mates. We’ll need patience because they defend very well”.



​FAVORITES – “There are many teams that can win the competition, we can’t make any mistake, it’s going to be an important game for us, we need a positive result”.

