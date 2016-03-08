Pjanic drops hint about Juventus stay
29 June at 17:25Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has dropped a hint regarding his potential Juventus stay, amidst rumors linking him with Barcelona.
Pjanic joined the bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 32 million euros and has become an important player for the club since then. His performances have attracted interest from Barcelona this summer.
In a video that Pjanic recently posted, he dropped a big hint about a Juventus stay as he was seen wearing a Juventus t-shirt in the video.
Pjanic still wears his #M7TH tee
