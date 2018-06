Pjanic still wears his #M7TH tee

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has dropped a hint regarding his potential Juventus stay, amidst rumors linking him with Barcelona.Pjanic joined the bianconeri from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 32 million euros and has become an important player for the club since then. His performances have attracted interest from Barcelona this summer.In a video that Pjanic recently posted, he dropped a big hint about a Juventus stay as he was seen wearing a Juventus t-shirt in the video.