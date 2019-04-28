Pjanic gives PlayStation advice on how to assist CR7

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the equalizing goal for Juventus last weekend against Inter Milan at the San Siro and was assisted by midfielder Miralem Pjanic with an elegant backheel kick.The Bosnian player took stock of the whole situation on his Instagram account, comically giving advice to PlayStation players on how to assist CR7: "It's really very simple, anyone can do it. Pass: X button, heel assist: left stick + X button, shot on goal: button O."