Pjanic gives PlayStation advice on how to assist CR7

30 April at 18:45
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the equalizing goal for Juventus last weekend against Inter Milan at the San Siro and was assisted by midfielder Miralem Pjanic with an elegant backheel kick.

The Bosnian player took stock of the whole situation on his Instagram account, comically giving advice to PlayStation players on how to assist CR7: "It's really very simple, anyone can do it. Pass: X button, heel assist: left stick + X button, shot on goal: button O."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.