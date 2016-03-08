Pjanic: 'Inter? We have the best team in Italy..'
09 October at 15:45Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic believes that the bianconeri are still the best team in Italy right now.
Juve now find themselves at the top of the Serie A table and while they were close to Inter, the win over Antonio Conte's men in the Derby D'Italia saw them climb upto the pinnacle. They are yet to lose a game in the league but have drawn only against Fiorentina 3 weeks ago.
In an interview that Pjanic gave to Radio Sarajevo, the Bosnian talked about the ongoing Serie A campaign following Juve's win over Inter.
He said: "My dream is to be among the best in the world, we are working on it and I am happy with how I am going. Among the best against Inter? I admit that everything went well. We deservedly beat Inter 2-1 and we finally got to the top spot in Serie A.
"I think our team is definitely the best in Italy, we want to be at the top of the standings and on Sunday we are where we need to be. we want to focus on all the trophies, this is the goal of Juventus. This is a club that is among the top three or four best in the world. Our goals are high, not just this season, but every year. We want to win all the trophies and we will try again this year."
Pjanic has been one of Juve's most important players this season and has already scored twice- once against SPAL and once against Brescia. Both the goals were crucial to Juve getting all three points.
Pjanic joined Juve from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 32 million euros. He has now won the Scudetto thrice at the Old Lady, appearing 144 times in all competitions.
Go to comments