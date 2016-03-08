Pjanic: "It's a shame. We were dominating"

08 November at 16:20
Miralem Pjanic reactions after the Juventus match against Manchester Untied are reported on the club's official website.

"It’s a shame - has told the Bosnian midfielder -.We were dominating, looking like the better side and managing the game. We weren’t able to put the game away and it’s a shame we didn’t score more goals. The same goes for the previous game, because we were better than the opposition. Unfortunately we’ve lost, but we’re still top of the group and we want to stay up there. Let’s hope we can learn from this."
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

