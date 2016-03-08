Pjanic: 'it's hard to stop Jorghino, the next Juve manager...'

Miralem Pjanic spoke to the press about tomorrow's Italy-Bosnia game, here is what he had to say:



'I hope that we win tomorrow. Italy are strong and they are playing very well of late. It won't be easy for us as Italy are surely the favorites. We will have to respond after a bad game against Finland. Again on Italy? They are complete. They have good defenders, good strikers and a very strong midfield. Jorginho and Verratti are two very good players. Jorginho isn't easy to stop and Verratti has a lot of technical qualities too so it won't be easy. Juve coach? I am not worried, I am sure that the bianconeri management will choose the right candidate...'. More to come...



Italy will be taking on Bosnia tomorrow in Italy as you can follow this game with us on Calciomercato.com. This will be a crucial game for both sides. With a win, Italy know that they would be one step away from Euro 2020...