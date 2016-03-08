Pjanic: Juve star hands Barça, Real transfer blow as he pushes for Roma star to snub Arsenal
11 June at 16:30Juventus player Miralem Pjanic is one of the most popular midfielders in Europe so that the Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona were considering to sign him in the summer transfer window.
The Bianconeri are aware of the growing interest from the top clubs in Europe for Miralem Pjanic. Ther was an official offer of 50 million euros from Manchester City for the former AS Roma midfilder.
Calciomercato.com revealed earlier the Old Lady are ready to hand a new deal to Miralem Pjanic. The midfield player is not thinking of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City, but only about Juventus.
The latest clue came when he spoke commented on Instagram about Juventus home stadium, the Allainz Stadium.
Pjanic has also told Juventus to sign AS Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini, as per the report from the La Gazzeta dello Sport. Lorenzo Pellegrini was linked with Arsenal and if he signs for Juve, it will be a blow for Arsenal.
