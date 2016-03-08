Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has claimed that the Old Lady desire to win everything this season, following their 2-0 win over Lazio at the weekend.Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Miralem Pjanic himself saw the bianconeri pick up a 2-0 over the biancocelesti as they grabbed their second win of the campaign in just as many games.Pjanic was recently talking to Juventus TV and he said that Juventus want to win everything this season. He said: "Cristiano is a top player. We are very happy to have him with us, he proved to be the best in the world and we can only benefit from him, I hope he feels good."We have great goals in mind, Juventus want to win everything"About the goal, Pjanic said: "I liked the goal because it was not easy, especially because of the difficulty of coordination, plus I'm happy to have scored the first goal of the season at home, against a team that will annoy many this season."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)