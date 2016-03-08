Pjanic on Juventus future: 'Don't ask me, ask the club about it'

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has opened up about his future, saying the club knows about it more than himself.



Pjanic has been linked with a move away from the Turin side since last summer when both Chelsea and Manchester City were in contact to sign him but Juve refused to sell the Bosnian.



Once again this summer, Pjanic's future is in doubt. In an interview with Tuttosport, the midfielder was asked about his future and he said: "I'm glad to be here, year after year I do my best and I'm growing. What will happen? You don't have to ask me, ask the club about it."