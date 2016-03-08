Pjanic placed on the market by Juventus - the figures of a sale
06 April at 20:25
Miralem Pjanic's future with Juventus remains uncertain. For the first time since the summer of 2016, when the Bosnian midfielder landed in Turin from Rome for €32m, he has ended up on the transfer market. It has been a season of ups and downs that induced society to take this position.
In fact, the midfielder has ended up on the bench as of late due to the success of Rodrigo Bentancur, who has been very impressive in the deep-lying role. Therefore, Pjanic is no longer a necessity in Maurizio Sarri's team, and thus he could be sacrificed to fund other operations.
IlBianconero.com breaks down the numbers of the potential sale. First of all, his departure would allow Juventus to save approximately €11.5m gross per year, as his contract is set to expire in 2023. With regards to the price tag, it has decreased.
Not only because of the Coronavirus emergency, but also due to his performances. Recently, the Bianconeri would have asked for €65m, but now €45-50m would be enough to convince them. Of course, this is still a good amount.
