Pjanic rejects Chelsea move as Juve prepares new contract

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic is set to sign a contract extension with the Old Lady, Calciomercato.com can confirm.



The Bosnia International has plenty of admirers around Europe with clubs like Barcelona, Manchester City, Psg and Chelsea that have been linked with welcoming the player’s services in the current transfer window.



The new player’s agent Fali Ramadani has been trying to offer the player to those clubs but nobody has yet offered € 70/80 million which is the minimum transfer fee that Juve would be ready to discuss.



As of today, nobody has made a big offer for the former Roma star who is set to remain at Juventus signing a new contract.



As we reported at the end of last season, Juventus are preparing a new contract that will see Pjanic get a € 2 million pay rise as the player is likely to sign a new € 6.5 million-a-year deal while his current salary is in the region of € 6.5 million.



Fabrizio Romano, adapted and translated by Lorenzo Bettoni



