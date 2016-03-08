Pjanic reveals what he likes about Allegri and insists 'Nainggolan should be smarter'
13 August at 17:45Juventus' star Miralem Pjanic was interviewed by Vanity Fair and was asked about his professional but also private life, from Islam to Juve, from Roma to Bosnia.
"Allegri? I have a great relationship with him. We talk to each other a lot. He just wants to reflect a bit and when he has decided, he will have no problem finding a great team. If we ever quarrelled? Of course, it's normal. He is a person who tells you things in the face and so do I," he said.
"More than anything else, he teases me. He says that when I arrived from Roma I was not able to make a pass longer than five meters and that if I became a great footballer, I owe it only to him. But when he says he was the strongest Italian midfielder in history, I laugh.
"Totti and De Rossi? I am not able to understand how they were treated by Roma. I talked to them and they are sorry and find it hard to explain. Totti was not satisfied with his role and he was convinced he could give more.
"What they did to De Rossi is really a mystery. Nainggolan? I'm sorry for him, I know what a person and footballer he is but every now and then he makes mistakes, he's too direct and open, he should be smarter and more discrete.
"My family? They are humble. They respected my choices, including that of going to play for Metz at the age of thirteen, although there were stronger teams which wanted me. My idols were Bosnian champions like Salihamidzic and I wanted to become like them, make my people happy. When we qualified for the World Cup, I cried of happiness and pride.
"Islam? I have a normal, beautiful relationship with it, as must be had with every religion, without extremism, light-years from those madmen who kill under the banner of Muhammad. I pray when I feel the need but certainly not five times a day and I never went to the mosque in Turin," Pjanic concluded.
Go to comments