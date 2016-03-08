Pjanic reveals what Juventus need to improve following Lazio loss

Perhaps surprisingly, Juventus loss the game away at Lazio during the weekend by 1-3, failing to leapfrog Inter at the top of the Serie A standings. Ahead of tomorrow's clash with Bayer Leverkusen, Miralem Pjanic spoke at the press conference about what they need to improve."We are a team that wants to win. Sometimes, even if it shouldn't, it happens that you lose points that you should've claimed instead. There is too much negativity around us."We need balance, there are moments of the season when you get less. We have to turn things around, put our trust in the next one and finish these games well before the break," he stated.