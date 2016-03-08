Pjanic suffers injury with the national team

Juventus are anxious about the condition of Miralem Pjanic . The central midfielder was deployed by Bosnia coach, Robert Prosinecki, in the Nations League game won 2-1 this afternoon against Northern Ireland, but the player was forced to leave the field on the 83rd minute of the second half.



The midfielder suffered a muscular problem that was also confirmed in the press conference by Coach Prosecutor: "How is Pjanic? I had to replace him because he was injured, we still have to see what happened to him." Surely the presence of Pjanic for the game next Tuesday against Austria is at great risk, more details from further tests are expected to understand the extent of his injury.



The Bosnian has started all games for Juventus since the start of the season and bagged one goal for the Bianconeri against Lazio. Pjanic stayed at the club despite interest from Barcelona last summer.

