Pjanic taunts AC Milan after Juve Super Cup win - watch

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has reacted to the Old Lady's Super Cup win against AC Milan. The former Roma star assisted Cristiano Ronaldo for the winner against the Rossoneri and his most recent Instagram post has litterally send AC Milan fans mad."With this Super Cup there are no more doubts about who is the best team: the winner of the Coppa Italia or the or the winner of the Coppa Italia", Pjanic wrote on Instagram.Fair to say AC Milan fans were not impressed...