Pjanic taunts AC Milan after Juve Super Cup win - watch

17 January at 13:15
Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has reacted to the Old Lady's Super Cup win against AC Milan. The former Roma star assisted Cristiano Ronaldo for the winner against the Rossoneri and his most recent Instagram  post has litterally send AC Milan fans mad.

"With this Super Cup there are no more doubts about who is the best team: the winner of the Coppa Italia or the or the winner of the Coppa Italia", Pjanic wrote on Instagram.

Fair to say AC Milan fans were not impressed...
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.