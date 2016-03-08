Pjanic: 'These things must not happen, Matuidi will leave the pitch next time'

Juventus midfielder, Miralem Pjanic, spoke about his sides games at the Sardinia Arena. However, his attention was not on the victory over Cagliari, but the situation between Moisé Kean and Blaise Matuidi and the crowd. These are the words of the Bosnian number 5 in Tuttosport.



"Blaise is very sorry. And he told us that next time he will leave the field! I do not believe that an exultation can have anything to do with these chants. It is the second year in which Matuidi comes here and lives this situation: it is a bad thing. We are sorry because they lived it badly, like "We have seen how sad the boys were after the game. And I'm not referring only to Kean and Matuidi, there's also Alex Sandro. And in the Cagliari team there are some black players."



"What does celebrating have to do with the chants? Absolutely nothing, then if the referee thinks it is a provocation against the fans he can go to Kean and warn him. But regardless of what happens on the pitch "Those chants must not exist. The fact that Kean is a boy? I said it and I repeat, these things must not happen. I spoke with Moise, but also with Blaise, who said clearly that next time he will come out of the field ".



