Pjanic to meet Juve: contract extension or Real Madrid
24 March at 17:40The entourage of Juventus star Miralem Pjanic is set to hold talks with the club about the player's future at the end of the season.
Pjanic has become a focal point for Massimiliano Allegri and Juve ever since he arrived from Roma. Last summer, he was linked with a move away from the bianconeri, but despite links with Chelsea and Manchester City, he signed a new deal.
A report from IlBianconero states that while Pjanic's new contract has a clause in which his wage will increase from July, his agent Fali Ramadani will meet Juventus executives at the end of the season to ascertain the Bosnian's future at the club.
If Pjanic wants to try a new experience, Juventus will not be convinced easily. The potential suitors will have to shell out around 80 million euros to sign the Bosnian star.
Zinedine Zidane is very keen on making Pjanic a part of the Los Blancos side and Real are currently the favorite to land the player.
