Pjanic unsure about Allegri’s Juventus future amid Arsenal links

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic has released an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport after the Old Lady’s Coppa Italia win.



“We need to win the scudetto to complete an excellent season. Sometimes people don’t understand how much sacrifice we do to always be at the top. Think about those who won four successive Coppa Italia here. They are the basis of our success.”



“I don’t know if Allegri will stay, you should ask him. I can only say that he is the manager that has improved us. Strange things can happen in football but Allegri is smart enough to understand what the best choice for his future is. I’d like him to stay because he has made me improve. He deserve the praise because he is one of the most winning managers in the history of Juve.”



“If Napoli had won against AC Milan, they’d be on top of the table. It’s sad to learn about all these controversies, we are working hard and people don’t think about this. Anyway we are only focused o ourselves, we want to win as much trophies as possible.”

