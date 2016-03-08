Pjanic wants to become 'the best in the world'
20 October at 16:45Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed that he wants to come the best in the world and not just the best in Italy.
Pjanic joined Juve from Roma in the summer of 2016 for a fee of 32 million euros and has been a key part of the Old Lady side since then. Since then, he has appeared around 150 times for the bianconeri and has been used as the defensive midfielder this season.
In an interview that Pjanic gave to Sky following Juve's win over Bologna, he revealed he wants to be the best in the world.
He said: "It is an important start to the season, I feel fit, confident and certainly full of my football's maturity. I'm fine and the team manages to express itself well, I enjoy it and I see myself on the pitch on the pitch.
"Goals are certainly pleasing, but what pleases me most is that we are first both in the Champions League and in the league and in this cycle this month we will have to try to keep the gap with the others. I dream of being among the best, not only in Italy but in the world so I work for that and day after day I try to improve.
"Then the way of how to play always depends on the coaches. A new one arrived and asked for a different type of football. As I said I feel good and I hope that it will continue and that there are no injuries. The most important thing is that the team manages to express itself as it is doing lately, playing very well ".
It was Pjanic's second-half strike that helped Juve beat Bologna. Juve survived in stoppage time as the referee didn't give the rossoblu a penalty and Gianluigi Buffon came up with a flying save to deny them from equalizing very late.
Pjanic has now scored thrice in the Serie A for Juve and has become a key part of Maurizio Sarri's possession based style. Juve currently find themselves at the top of the Serie A table despite Inter's thrilling 4-3 win over Sassuolo earlier today.
Atalanta too dropped points following a 3-3 draw against Lazio, who came back from 3-0 down to draw the game.
