Pjanic: "We are strong enough to win everything"

During an event organized at the Adidas Store in the centre of Milan, Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic spoke to Sky Italia about the Bianconeri's goals for the season.

"The Scudetto is a year of work, you always seem to think it's easy to have it. This is what they tell us, but we have to make sacrifices and work hard all year to win it.

"The Champions League will be the main objective for team and fans, we are aware of our strength and we want to win everything we can possibly win. We are strong enough to win everything," Pjanic concluded.

The Bianconeri's main objective will surely be the Champions League, having failed in recent years despite getting very close. The arrival of Ronaldo will give them a boost, but the question is if that will be enough.