Plan B identified for Real Madrid and Chelsea targets
22 June at 14:20AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker and centre half Kostas Manolas are wanted by Real Madrid and Chelsea in the summer transfer window.
The Brazil international goalkeeper has already said yes to his agent to negotiate with Real Madrid from Russia. He is right now there for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. Alisson Becker will sign six year deal worth 5 million euros a year. But AS Roma and Real Madrid have not agreed a fee.
AS Roma ask 70 million euros, but Real Madrid say they will pay 55 to 60 million euros. There is a possibility that agreement can be found at halfway, as per Calciomercato.com. Chelsea are waiting to appoint Sarri as their head coach and then sign Kostas Manolas, who has a clause of 38 million euros in his contract.
Meanwhile, Monchi already lined up the replacements for Alisson Becker and Kostas Manolas. Several players have been identified meaning AS Roma will be fine if the two players leave the club.
